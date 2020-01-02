Man arrested in Las Vegas kidnapping caught on surveillance video

The video, which was circulated by police, shows the woman sobbing as she runs from a car toward the home's front door.

She bangs on the door as the attacker runs up behind her. The man grabs the woman, throws her to the ground and kicks her in the stomach as she cries.

He then says, "Why would you do that?" as he drags the woman back toward the car.

Police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Darnell Rodgers.

The attack took place shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday in a neighborhood south of McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.

ABC News reported that the woman, who has not been identified, has been found safe.