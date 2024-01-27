Man arrested after LASD recovers more than a million dollars worth of stolen precious metals

A man was arrested in Acton after authorities say he received more than a million dollars worth of precious metals that went missing from the Chicago area.

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Retail Theft and Cargo Theft Task Force say the goods were stolen from Illinois and ended up in various locations throughout L.A. County.

When deputies went to arrest the suspect, Khatchik Aleksanian, they found more than 130,000 pounds of copper or brass, which they say is valued at more than $1.2 million.

The LASD also seized 50 brand-new big rig tires, worth over $50,000, and a cache of 10 firearms, including handguns, rifles, and assault weapons.

Aleksanian was arrested for receiving stolen property and child endangerment and is being held on $20,000 bail.

If anyone has information about this case, please contact the Organized Retail Theft Task Force at 562-946-7270 or email orctf@lasd.org.

