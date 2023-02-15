Man arrested last week in credit union robbery; charged in 2022 Warrenville bank robbery

Feb. 14—An Aiken man arrested last week in a robbery at a credit union is facing additional charges for a Warrenville robbery.

James Antonio Frazier, 27, of Aiken, was charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and three counts of kidnapping in a September 2022 bank robbery in the 2800 block of Augusta Road in Warrenville, according to a media release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Police said an armed man entered the bank Sept. 29, 2022, and demanded money, the release said.

The man left the bank with money and drove away, the release said.

Frazier was arrested last week in a credit union robbery in the 100 block of Old Jackson Highway in Beech Island. He was charged with robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm and two counts of kidnapping.

Frazier is listed as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center and has no bond.