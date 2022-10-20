Man arrested last week in Vermont charged with murder of Concord couple

Oct. 20—A man arrested last week in Vermont has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid in Concord in April, the Attorney General's Office said Wednesday.

An arrest warrant was signed charging Logan Levar Clegg, 26, most recently of South Burlington, Vermont, with two counts of second-degree murder for killing the Reids by shooting them multiple times on April 18.

After the warrant was issued, it was given to Vermont authorities and used Wednesday to arrest Clegg as a fugitive from justice on the murder charges out of New Hampshire.

Clegg has been in custody on an unrelated charge since Oct. 12 at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans, Vermont. He is being held for violating parole in an unrelated Utah case, officials said.

Clegg's arraignment on the fugitive from justice charge in Vermont is expected to take place Thursday at the Franklin County Superior Court in St. Albans.

After Clegg's arraignment, New Hampshire authorities will to have him extradited to New Hampshire.

Clegg's lawyers on Wednesday had filed appeals seeking a bail hearing in the Utah matter.

Clegg's attorneys argued he could not be held without bail prior to trial because that charge doesn't carry a possible sentence of life in prison.

The Vermont Supreme Court rejected that argument, saying under Vermont law Clegg was not being held prior to trial, but rather as a fugitive from justice.

The defense then made a separate appeal in civil court for a bail hearing, which was granted. But the New Hampshire murder charges appear to make that moot.

The bodies of Stephen and Djeswende Reid, a retired couple, were found April 21 in a wooded area near the Marsh Loop Trail in East Concord.

In May, police and prosecutors released a composite sketch of a person of of interest they were seeking in connection with those murders.

In July, police announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person responsible for the double homicide in Concord.

Concord police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the murders. They can be reached at 603- 225-8600, or tips can be submitted anonymously by contacting the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100.

Tips can also be submitted online through the Crimeline website at www.concordregionalcrimeline.com, or text message TIP234 and your message to CRIMES (274637).