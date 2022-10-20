Man arrested last week in Vermont charged with murder of Concord couple

Paul Feely, The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
·2 min read

Oct. 20—A man arrested last week in Vermont has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid in Concord in April, the Attorney General's Office said Wednesday.

An arrest warrant was signed charging Logan Levar Clegg, 26, most recently of South Burlington, Vermont, with two counts of second-degree murder for killing the Reids by shooting them multiple times on April 18.

After the warrant was issued, it was given to Vermont authorities and used Wednesday to arrest Clegg as a fugitive from justice on the murder charges out of New Hampshire.

Clegg has been in custody on an unrelated charge since Oct. 12 at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans, Vermont. He is being held for violating parole in an unrelated Utah case, officials said.

Clegg's arraignment on the fugitive from justice charge in Vermont is expected to take place Thursday at the Franklin County Superior Court in St. Albans.

After Clegg's arraignment, New Hampshire authorities will seek to have him extradited to New Hampshire.

The defense then made a separate appeal in civil court for a bail hearing, which was granted. But the New Hampshire murder charges appear to make that moot.

The bodies of Stephen and Djeswende Reid, a retired couple, were found April 21 in a wooded area near the Marsh Loop Trail in East Concord.

In May, police and prosecutors released a composite sketch of a person of interest they were seeking in connection with those murders.

In July, police announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person responsible for the double homicide in Concord.

Concord police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the murders. They can be reached at 603-225-8600, or tips can be submitted anonymously by contacting the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100.

Tips can also be submitted online through the Crimeline website at www.concordregionalcrimeline.com, or text message TIP234 and your message to CRIMES (274637).

Recommended Stories

  • Relictum Announces Its GTN Token Listing

    Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2022) - Relictum PRO is an advanced blockchain platform representing an ecosystem of services and apps. The platform token was listed on the LBank exchange on September 29. Users can buy or sell GTNs on the exchange, stake them in the Relictum Node wallet or use them for purchases on the NFT marketplace, relictumnft.market.The Relictum NFT marketplace is a platform for authors, where everyone can both showcase their ...

  • Biden pressures oil companies on gas prices

    Biden made the plea for increased production and refining, while also announcing the planned December release of 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

  • Trump, lawyers pushed claims of voter fraud they knew were false, judge says

    The conclusion by U.S. District Judge David O. Carter came as part of an ongoing legal battle between conservative lawyer John Eastman and the Jan. 6 select committee.

  • German online bank N26 to launch crypto trading in Austria

    German online bank N26 said on Thursday it would begin allowing some customers in Austria to trade cryptocurrencies, in its first foray into the asset class. N26 said it would expand the service to clients elsewhere in the coming months and eventually facilitate the trade of almost 200 cryptocurrencies. The Berlin-based bank has teamed up with Austria's Bitpanda for the trades and custody of coins, but Bitpanda doesn't have a licence for Germany, a hurdle for N26 offering the service in its home market.

  • Former Oath Keeper was prepared to fight and 'die' for Trump on Jan. 6, he says

    A former member of the Oath Keepers testified Tuesday that he believed he and other members of the far-right group were preparing to fight to prevent President Joe Biden from taking office as they traveled to Washington on Jan. 6 -- an account that the federal government believes bolsters its case as it seeks to convict five Oath Keepers of the rarely-used charge of seditious conspiracy. Jason Dolan, 46, pleaded guilty more than a year ago to conspiracy and obstructing an official proceeding and he entered into a cooperation agreement with the government against the militia group. As part of his plea, Dolan admitted that when he traveled to Washington, he brought an M4 rifle that he left at a hotel in Arlington, Virginia, on Jan. 6, 2021; and that he was part of the so-called "stack" formation of Oath Keepers that was seen climbing the east steps of the Capitol during the insurrection.

  • Video shows Trump asking if someone is a 'good Jewish character' as he talks about his low popularity with American Jews — a group he recently told to 'get their act together'

    Documentary footage obtained by The New York Times shows Donald Trump discussing his popularity with Israeli and Orthodox Jews.

  • After disastrous primary, Arizona county overhauls elections

    A rural Arizona county where a disastrous primary season was one of the year’s biggest U.S. election debacles has gotten on track for successful midterm voting, an expert said Wednesday. “You are on the right course now,” Brad Nelson, the former longtime elections chief in neighboring Pima County, told Pinal County's Board of Supervisors, saying that many of his recommendations had already been embraced, including adding more ways for poll workers to get help with problems. Nelson, an outside consultant hired by the county to review problems and overhaul election procedures, said faulty communications was the biggest issue he found in Pinal County's Aug. 2 primary, including providing poll workers with just one telephone number to call for help, leading to a backup in requests for assistance.

  • Would Pence vote for Trump in 2024? 'There might be somebody else I'd prefer more,' he says

    Former Vice President Mike Pence had this to say on Wednesday night when asked if he would vote for Donald Trump in 2024, if his former boss were the Republican presidential nominee: "There might be somebody else I'd prefer more." Speaking at Georgetown University about the future of conservatism, where he also took questions from students, Pence declined to rule out a bid of his own for the White House but said there were other priorities before him. "When I tell you as I have every confidence that the Republican Party is going to sort out leadership, all my focus has been on the midterm elections and it'll stay that way for the next 20 days," he said.

  • China Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound Travelers

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese officials are debating whether to reduce the amount of time people coming into the country must spend in mandatory quarantine, according to people familiar with the discussions, as the country’s Covid Zero policy leaves it increasingly isolated from the rest of the world. Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3China Is

  • Taiwan Export Orders Fall in September on Weak China Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s export orders contracted for the third time this year in September as demand from China continues to fall, the latest sign the trade-dependent economy is under growing pressure. Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3China Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersTrump Special Master Has ‘No Pa

  • Nigeria to Convert Vast Central Bank Loans to 40-Year Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s government plans to convert at least 20 trillion naira ($45.4 billion) of loans taken from the central bank to 40-year bonds, the first time it’s resorted to such a move as public finances come under pressure.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3China Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound Traveler

  • Trump may allow federal agents to search Mar-a-Lago again as he weighs a more cooperative approach to DOJ probe, per CNN

    Justice Department officials have said that there are still missing government documents even after the FBI's raid in August.

  • Trump deposed in defamation suit filed by E. Jean Carroll

    The former president has said her rape allegation is “a hoax and a lie.”

  • Baltimore police release video of brutal light rail murder, $8K reward offered

    The Baltimore Police Department is offering an $8,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the man who killed Daniel Brewer at a light rail stop.

  • Missing Toddler Quinton Simon’s Mom and Grandma Have Big Night Out Amid FBI Search

    Chatham County Police DepartmentAs the FBI and police comb through a landfill for the remains of missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon, his mother was seen drinking at a local bar.Alongside Leilani Simon, who is now the prime suspect in Quinton’s disappearance, was her mother, Billie Jo Howell. “They were here, they drank, they left,” a staff member at Sting Ray’s on Tybee Island, Georgia, told The Independent.Waitstaff said the “flirty” group was drinking shots “and demanded a waiter’s number,” ac

  • Families of 4 men who went missing from a small Oklahoma city are 'very distraught' after learning the men were killed and dumped into a river, police say

    "This is not fair," the devastated fiancée of one of the men told Insider on Monday. "I just want all of this to go away."

  • Columbus suspect on trial for rape kills himself during court break, authorities say

    The incident happened Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

  • Baltimore police report: Squeegee workers harass federal judge

    The federal judge overseeing the Baltimore police consent decree had to call officers after squeegee workers harassed him Sunday, the 11 News I-Team confirmed. According to a police report obtained by the I-Team, police labeled the incident a disorderly conduct case. The report states Chief District Judge James Bredar and his wife repeatedly refused service just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Mount Royal and West North avenues when two squeegee workers became aggressive to the point where the couple felt the need to call police. According to the police report, one worker raised his middle finger and spat on Bredar's SUV. Bredar said another worker used soap suds to write the word "racist" on several of the SUV's windows.

  • Confession of Brittanee Drexel's killer revealed: 'I was a monster'

    "I was a monster then, and I was a monster when I took Brittanee Drexel's life."

  • ‘Baby I’m sorry.’ 911 call, police video released in case of Miami model charged in murder

    The 911 call is painful to hear: Miami Only Fans model Courtney Clenney, over the sound of a barking dog, frantically summons help as her boyfriend lays mortally wounded, a stab wound to his torso.