Man arrested a year later on similar charges

Dec. 23—VALDOSTA — A man already wanted on weapons and drug charges was arrested this week on similar charges — nearly a year after the initial incident.

Based on the incident earlier this week, the 41-year-old suspect is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects, two counts misdemeanor obstruction of an officer, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

The suspect was also served with six other active warrants from January.

Shortly before 2 a.m., Jan. 22, police found a driver asleep at the wheel, his vehicle parked in the middle of the 400 block of South Troup Street, according to VPD reports.

The police officer saw a handgun between the driver's seat and the center console of the vehicle. As the officer mentioned the handgun, the now-awake suspect ran from the vehicle.

The suspect got away but the handgun was reported stolen by the Lebanon Police Department in Missouri, police said.

Police also found narcotics in the vehicle.

Though the suspect got away, police identified him and obtained warrants for charges of felony theft by receiving, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of drug-related objects and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, police said.

At 9:43 p.m., Dec. 19, police pulled over a vehicle for an equipment violation along the 300 block of North Patterson Street, police said.

As the vehicle stopped, the suspect jumped from the passenger's side and ran away.

Police caught him this time and took him into custody.

Authorities recovered a book bag that police said contained a handgun, cocaine, marijuana and tools commonly associated with narcotics.

"Our officers got out with this offender twice this year and both times a handgun was recovered from him, while he is a convicted felon. I am proud of the work by the officers to identify this offender and then the apprehension of him later. This is a great team effort by our department," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.