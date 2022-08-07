Man arrested in Lawrence after allegedly killing four people in Ohio and fleeing

Lawrence police arrested a man Saturday night accused of killing four people in Ohio before fleeing the state, according to police.

Officers arrested Stephen Marlow just before 9 p.m. near 23rd Street in Lawrence, Laura McCabe, a spokeswoman for the Lawrence Police Department, said in a news release.

Butler Township police in Ohio found multiple crime scenes and four people suffering from gunshot wounds just before noon Friday when they responded to Hardwicke Place and Haverstraw Avenue, the Butler Township Police Department wrote in a news release on Facebook. The four people, later identified as Clyde Knox, Eva Knox, Sarah Anderson and Kayla Anderson, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Butler Township Police Department said Marlow drove to Interstate 70 following the shootings, headed west and left Ohio. Officials alerted law enforcement agencies in multiple states, the department wrote on Facebook.

Police in Lawrence had reason to believe Marlow was in the area, and they started a city-wide search, McCabe said. An officer saw a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle’s description, a 2007 white Ford Edge, turn eastbound onto West 23rd Street from Ousdahl Road, police said.

As officers arrived, the vehicle turned into a parking lot off 23rd Street where Marlow exited and was taken into custody, McCabe said.

“Clear multi-agency communication on a national and regional level, followed by proactive teamwork in our patrol department, and ultimately an alert officer,” McCabe said, “resulted in an arrest without incident.”