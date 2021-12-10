Man arrested in Lawrence County after chase, standoff

Dec. 10—A man already on probation for a vehicle theft was arrested Wednesday in the stolen cab of a tractor-trailer after a chase from Trinity into Lawrence County that ended with a 45-minute standoff, according to the Morgan County and Lawrence County sheriffs' offices.

Dustin Joshua Abbott, 32, was booked into the Lawrence County Jail on charges of first-degree receiving stolen property, second-degree assault, attempting to elude, criminal mischief and two counts of reckless endangerment, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.

Abbott barricaded himself in the truck — which had hit a Lawrence County patrol unit and forced it into a ditch — after the truck left the roadway and entered a field off Lawrence County 87, according to authorities.

Abbott "was successfully removed from the vehicle after less lethal, clear-out gas was deployed," according to Morgan County sheriff's spokesman Mike Swafford.

The stolen vehicle was spotted about 10:30 p.m. while Morgan and Lawrence deputies were following up on drug-related complaints on Old Moulton Road near Trinity, Swafford said. Deputies confirmed the truck had been stolen in Fultondale, he said.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office identifies Abbott as a resident of Lexington, Kentucky, but he was a resident of Moulton when charged with numerous other crimes over the last year.

On Oct. 1, he was charged with criminal mischief, possession of burglar's tools and criminal trespassing.

On Sept. 18, 2020, he was charged with first-degree theft for allegedly stealing a box truck from a Decatur resident. Authorities eventually found the truck abandoned on Interstate 40 near Dickson, Tennessee, and made the arrest after DNA on numerous bottles and cans left in the truck was matched to Abbott, according to court records.

In March 2020, Abbott was charged with first-degree theft for allegedly stealing a 2009 Hummer in Limestone County.

Abbott was released on bond in each of these cases and several others. All of the charges are pending.

In April 2020, Abbott was charged with first-degree theft for allegedly stealing a cargo truck in Florence. After the truck got stuck in the mud in Lawrence County, according to authorities, Abbott broke into a house to steal tools and entered several unlocked vehicles. He pleaded guilty to first-degree receiving stolen property and third-degree burglary. He was sentenced to four years of probation.

— eric@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2435. Twitter @DD_Fleischauer.