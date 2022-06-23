Man arrested on Lawrence County warrant for attempted murder

Police stock photo

BEDFORD — On Wednesday, police arrested a Greencastle man, who was wanted in Lawrence County on multiple felony charges, including attempted murder.

William R. Blackwell, 40, currently faces charges of:

Attempted murder, a Level 1 felony

Burglary where serious bodily injury occurs, a Level 1 felony

Burglary with a deadly weapon, a Level 2 felony

Aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony

Battery by means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony

Battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony

Intimidation, a Level 6 felony

Criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor

At around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Blackwell's vehicle was located at an apartment complex in Greencastle by Indiana State Police officer Colton Maynor, according to a press release from the department.

Police were then able to confirm Blackwell was inside one of the complex's apartments, where he was ultimately arrested, the release said.

Blackwell was then transported to the Putnam County Jail, where he awaits extradition to Lawrence County, state police said.

The charges originate from a June 15 incident in Bedford.

At around 12:15 a.m. that day, officers from the Bedford Police Department were dispatched to the 1200 block of Seventh Street to respond to a report of a verbal domestic dispute in progress, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Dispatch soon after received a second call from a woman requesting an ambulance to the Seventh Street address, because there was a man bleeding from his head as the result of a fight that had taken place, officers said.

Police said that as they arrived they were greeted by a woman who led them to her bathroom, where a man was lying on the floor, bleeding from multiple places on his body.

The man told the officers he was in an upstairs restroom, Blackwell had broken into the apartment. He was alerted to Blackwell's presence after he heard the woman yell his name, at which time he attempted to lock himself in the bathroom, officers said.

Eventually, Blackwell was able to break the door open and began striking the man in the head with a metal pipe, police said he told them.

The man was transported to IU Health Bedford Hospital, where he received further treatment.

Police then said they interviewed the woman, who told them that she and Blackwell had previously been in a relationship, during which time the two had a child.

She believed Blackwell had entered the apartment through a window. She would go on to tell police that after entering the apartment, Blackwell, who she said she witnessed carrying a pole or stick that she was unable to identify, began asking where the man was, before storming upstairs towards the restroom.

She said she followed Blackwell, attempting to convince him to leave, but was ultimately unable to do so, BPD officer Brent Thompkins wrote in the affidavit.

Additionally, police said they discovered three windows had been broken in the injured man's car, damage that he told them he was not aware of prior to the incident involving Blackwell.

Later, officers were shown messages that Blackwell had sent the man, threatening to kill him, as well as shoot the woman in the knee, according to the affidavit.

It was also reported to police that additional damage to the man's vehicle was discovered, including the brake, gas and power steering fluid lines in the man's car being cut, the officer wrote.

