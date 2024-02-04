Man arrested after leading Allen County deputies on pursuit

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A man is facing a number of charges — including wanton endangerment of law enforcement — after a traffic stop turned into a chase in Allen County Thursday afternoon.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office said deputies tried to perform a traffic stop along Smiths Grove Road, near the New Glasgow Road intersection, at approximately 12:25 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1, but the suspect vehicle fled north on Smiths Grove Road, resulting in a pursuit.

Over the course of the chase, deputies said the suspect tried to hit their cruisers with his vehicle multiple times.

When the suspect vehicle came to a stop at the intersection of Port Oliver Circle and Meador Port Oliver Road, the driver ran from the vehicle and entered a nearby building, according to officials.

However, authorities said they took the suspect — identified as 45-year-old Bill Cook — into custody without further incident.

After further investigation, authorities said they determined Cook was a suspect in multiple theft cases from surrounding counties.

Then, on Friday, Feb. 2, a search warrant was executed on the property where Cook lives, which reportedly led to the recovery of several stolen firearms.

According to the sheriff’s office, Cook is facing the following charges:

First-degree fleeing or evading law enforcement (in a vehicle)

First-degree wanton endangerment of a law enforcement officer

Second-degree fleeing or evading law enforcement (on foot)

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

Receiving stolen property (firearm)

