Man arrested for leading Chester, Lancaster deputies on separate chases

A man wanted in Lancaster Count for involvement in a chase was arrested after he was caught in another chase with Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies the next day.

Brad Woods led Chester County deputies on a chase after he failed to follow a traffic stop on Friday.

The chase began on Mountain Gap road and continued on I-77, first going northbound, and then switching southbound.

The chase ended around mile marker 58 when Deputies were able to end the chase. Based on pictures provided by the sheriff’s office, the chase ended in a crash.

Woods was taken into custody and taken to a medical facility.

Woods faces charges on 2 counts of failure to stop for a blue light and 2 counts of Habitual Traffic Offender in Chester County. He was also wanted in Lancaster County for a chase he was involved in the day before the chase that led to his arrest.

He is held on a $30,000 bond.

