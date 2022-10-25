Man arrested after leading deputies on high-speed vehicle chase through Apple Valley

A 34-year-old was arrested after leading sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed vehicle pursuit through residential areas in Apple Valley.

The Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station reported that at approximately 12:02 p.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the 16000 block of Chehalis Road.

Deputies discovered that Davon Ferguson, 34, of Apple Valley, drove to a 36-year-old woman’s residence, kicked the door and pushed her.

When a 36-year-old man, a bystander, tried to help the woman, Ferguson went to his car to retrieve a handgun. Both victims then fled to safety.

Ferguson fled before deputies arrived, but they found him a short time later near the intersection of Dale Evans Parkway and Zuni Road. Ferguson failed to yield, and a pursuit ensued.

The 3.9-mile pursuit reached speeds of 100 mph through residential areas, where Ferguson failed to stop at posted stop signs and drove into oncoming traffic, sheriff’s officials reported.

The pursuit ended when Ferguson drove to his residence in the 20000 block of Nisqually Road and ran. He later surrendered.

A search warrant was served at Ferguson's residence, where deputies found and confiscated three loaded handguns and additional ammunition.

Ferguson was arrested and transported to the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto.

He was booked on suspicion of felony evading, domestic battery, felony vandalism, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, assault with a deadly weapon, and obliteration of identification marks on a handgun.

Ferguson is held with bail set at $250,000 bail. He was scheduled to appear Tuesday in Victorville Superior Court.

The Sheriff’s Department asks anyone with information about this investigation to contact Deputy Conley or Deputy Loup at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

