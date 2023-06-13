Man arrested after leading officers on chase through field, hiding in woods in Sidney

One person is in custody after leading officers on a chase in Sidney Monday evening.

A lieutenant was running a traffic radar in the 100 block of North Main Avenue when a silver F-150 sped through it.

When the lieutenant tried to pull the truck over it took off, according to a media release.

Officers learned the driver associated with the truck had several warrants.

The truck went into the county where it slowed down and let out a female passenger.

The truck then continued through a farm field and then over a fence before the driver got out and ran into the woods on Sharpe Road.

A perimeter was set up and a K9 was called in from Shelby County’s Sheriff’s Office to help search.

Hiram Robert II eventually stood up in the woods and turned himself into the police, according to the release.

Charges for the pursuit have been filed in addition to Robert’s warrants from several other counties.

We will continue following this story and are working to learn the exact charges Robert faces.







