Man arrested after leading police on a chase from Rootstown to Trumbull County

Record-Courier

A 57-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase Monday night that began in Rootstown and ended in Trumbull County.

According to Youngstown TV station WFMJ, officers were called to a gas station in Rootstown around 7 p.m. to investigate a man who had passed out in a van at a gas pump for more than an hour.

According to the TV station, the van sped away as officers arrived and led them on a chase with speeds up to 90 miles per hour into Trumbull County. About 30 minutes after the pursuit began, the van stopped along southbound Route 11 near Girard Lake when its tires were flattened by spiked strips placed on the road by police. Ashley was discovered outside the van by a K-9 tracking dog.

He was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on a charge of failure to comply with a police order.

