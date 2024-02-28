Man arrested after leading police on chase in Lansing area

LANSING — One person was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a vehicle chase.

Police were dispatched to an apartment complex on Dorchester Circle about 3:30 p.m. after a report of a man with a gun.

The individual had left by the time police arrived, but officers saw the suspect's vehicle and tried to make a traffic stop, according to LPD Public Information Director Jordan Gulkis.

The man struck the police cruiser and drove away, initiating a pursuit.

Police said the man threw a gun out the window of his vehicle, but it was later recovered by police.

Police ended their pursuit before the Okemos exit on Interstate 96. The individual was found and arrested later.

No one was injured, police said.

