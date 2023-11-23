Man arrested for leaking Delphi double murder case evidence

Nov. 22—Indiana State Police arrested a Westfield man for leaking evidence in the court proceedings of the Delphi double murder suspect, according to a press release.

Mitchell Westerman was arrested for conversion, a Class A misdemeanor, on Wednesday after an arrest warrant was issued Tuesday.

The investigation began in October when the Indiana State Police Lafayette District Criminal Investigation Division received information that evidence was released from an ongoing criminal court proceeding. During the investigation, detectives determined that Westerman improperly obtained evidence involving the court proceeding of State v. Richard Allen and subsequently released it.

In November, a Special Prosecutor from Bartholomew County was assigned to review the case. Special Prosecutor Lindsey Holden-Kay filed charges in Johnson County Superior Court Three, and an arrest warrant was issued. Westerman was located by Indiana State Police Detectives and safely taken into custody and transported to Johnson County Jail.

Westerman is a former coworker of defense attorney Andrew Baldwin, who along with Logansport attorney Brad Rozzi were originally assigned to Allen's case before being dismissed earlier this month.

Due to this being an active and ongoing investigation and the possibility of further charges, the ISP is not releasing further information at this time.

This is a separate investigation from the Delphi Investigation. There continues to be a gag order in place involving the criminal proceeding of State v. Richard Allen.

