Man arrested, leaving scene after crashing stolen vehicle into Kettering mailbox

A man was arrested after leaving the scene of a crash on foot in Kettering Saturday morning.

Kettering Police officers were dispatched around 9:40 a.m. to the 2900 block of Greenecrest Drive on initial reports of a vehicle crashing into the mailbox.

The vehicle was found to be stolen out of Riverside and officers found the suspect in the backyard of a home after he fled the scene on foot, Kettering Police told News Center 7.

Robert Newcomb, 43, was arrested on numerous warrants as well as new charges for receiving stolen property, failure to comply, drug abuse instruments, and obstructing official business. All charges are pending approval by the Montgomery County prosecutor.

He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, according to online jail records.

His next scheduled court appearance is February 1.