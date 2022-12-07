Man arrested for leveling gun at motorist given deferred sentence

Dec. 7—A Kalispell man accused of leveling a gun at a fellow motorist in September received a deferred three-year sentence in Flathead County District Court on Dec. 1.

Robert Allen Ellis pleaded no contest to criminal endangerment in October after striking a deal with prosecutors. He initially faced an assault with a weapon charge for his role in the Sept. 5 confrontation.

Ellis allegedly followed another driver from a "road rage" incident near Helena Flats to a fast food restaurant on U.S. 2 in Kalispell. The victim told authorities Ellis hopped out of his truck wielding a black shotgun, according to court documents.

Approaching the victim, Ellis allegedly told him to "go [back] to where you came from."

With that, Ellis returned to his pickup and drove off. A witness corroborated much of the victim's account, court documents said.

Responding Kalispell Police officers took Ellis' license plate information from the witness and tracked the 65-year-old to his Third Avenue West home. There, they found a truck matching the witness' description and spotted a shotgun inside, court documents said.

As Ellis walked out of his home, officers arrested him, according to court documents. He allegedly told investigators he armed himself with a shotgun because he thought the other driver might "get tough."

At Ellis' sentencing, Deputy County Attorney Andrew Clegg told the court that the sentencing recommendations in the plea agreement received the tepid endorsement of the victim.

"I don't know if he's happy with it, but he's satisfied," Clegg said.

Although sticking to the terms of the agreement while handing down the sentence, Judge Amy Eddy said she recognized the victim's perspective.

"I understand the position of the victim as articulated by the county attorney," she said, but noted this marked Ellis' first felony.

Eddy also gave Ellis credit for 23 days of time served.

