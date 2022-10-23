Phoenix police.

Phoenix police said they have arrested a man suspected of shooting another man on a downtown Phoenix light rail train on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, Phoenix police responded to reports about a shooting in a light rail train near 1st Avenue and Van Buren Street.

When police arrived at scene, they found a man had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for injuries that were not life threatening.

Phoenix police arrested 25-year-old Fahim Matar as the suspected shooter and he was booked into Maricopa County Jail, police said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man arrested after light rail shooting in Downtown Phoenix