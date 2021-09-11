Man arrested after Ligonier Township police chase

Sep. 11—Ligonier Valley police say a 27-year-old man who resisted arrest and led officers on a 3 mile chase in a stolen car along Route 30 was arrested and jailed on $200,000 bond.

Jesse Vaughn Lawson of New Alexandria is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, driving on a suspended license, fleeing and eluding, receiving stolen property, reckless driving, resisting arrest and simple assault.

The incident began about 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Willow Lane, near Laurel Valley Country Club, where Lawson was reportedly trespassing on a relative's property.

When Assistant Police Chief Michael Matrunics arrived and was speaking with the relative, Lawson attempted to flee in a 2005 Buick LeSabre sedan that had been reported stolen in Greensburg.

Lawson ignored repeated commands to stop and get out of the car, Matrunics reported in court papers. Matrunics physically attempted to remove Lawson from the car, but he continued to drive away, police said.

Matrunics followed Lawson in a patrol car and was joined in the pursuit by Chief John Berger along Route 30.

Police said Lawson drove eastbound on Route 30 at a high rate of speed, illegally passing in vehicles by using the westbound lane.

The pursuit ended when Lawson crashed the car into a large boulder at Laughlintown Self Storage and he ran into the woods. Lawson's escape resulted in police issuing an alert to township residents.

According to online dockets, Lawson was wanted on two arrest warrants issued after he failed to appear at hearings for unauthorized use of a vehicle and theft charges, and a separate case charging him with defiant trespass case.

Officers, assisted by the state police helicopter, were unable to locate him Wednesday. Details about his subsequent arrest were not available late Friday.

A preliminary hearing on the Ligonier complaints is scheduled Sept.17.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .