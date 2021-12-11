Man arrested in Lincoln District window smashing, police say

A 41-year-old man was arrested by Tacoma police Friday evening in connection with recent vandalism at businesses in Tacoma’s Lincoln District.

Tacoma Police Department spokesperson Wendy Haddow said a witness identified the man Friday, and he was booked for suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief.

The man was headed to the Pierce County jail about 5:15 p.m. Friday, Haddow said. Due to COVID-19 protocols, it is unclear whether he will be held at the jail.

Windows were broken at Vien Dong Restaurant, Tho Tuong BBQ and nonprofit FabLab Education along South 38th Street between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening, according to representatives from each business.

Haddow said South Sound 911 received a report about 7:30 p.m. from a representative for Vien Dong Restaurant, who said a window had been broken and that the business had been the victim of a hate crime.

The police are not considering the incident a hate crime at this point, Haddow said.

The man was also suspected of vandalism at Tran Urgent Care and Wellness Centers off South 38th Street in the Lincoln District on Friday morning, according to police. A report was made to police Friday that windows had been smashed at the building between 8 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday.

The man is known to businesses in the area, according to police.