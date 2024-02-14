Man arrested, linked to several burglary cases in Chowchilla, police say

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A male suspect allegedly linked to several burglary cases has been arrested, according to the Chowchilla Police Department.

Officers say they have been investigating several commercial burglaries and vandalisms at various businesses along W. Robertson Boulevard in the last several weeks.

During the course of these investigations, police say leads were developed which helped them to identify 29-year-old Darren Stoddard of Chowchilla as a suspect in some of those cases.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers say they located Stoddard and placed him under arrest. Further investigation helped link him to other recent burglaries and vandalisms. He was booked into the Madera County Jail.

