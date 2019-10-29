Man arrested for ‘live streaming his own mother’s murder’

Jeffrey Antonio Langford, 24, has been charged with first-degree felony murder, second-degree felony obstruction of justice and carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence of alcohol or drugs: Davis County Jail

A man has been arrested after allegedly murdering his mother and live streaming her death on Facebook.

Jeffrey Antonio Langford, 24, is alleged to have shot Graciela Laura Holker, 45, to death at their home in North Salt Lake, Utah.

He reportedly live streamed footage of Holker with a gunshot wound in her head.

Police were called to the apartment on Saturday night to reports a woman had shot herself.

However, police later said Holker’s wound was not consistent with suicide.

According to a police statement reported by KSL TV, Mr Langford had posted three Facebook Live videos from inside the apartment.

In one, he can be heard crying and “saying mum” while a woman is seen “slumped over,” police said.

He says ”he didn’t do this and she shot herself right in front of me,” the report adds.

He also says “she’s not dead and I have to finish it,” the statement continued.

The police statement said Mr Langford told them his mother was “still alive and in pain” after shooting herself.

He claimed he did not want her to “be in pain or be a vegetable” so shot her once.

According to the statement, police found a revolver in Holker’s hand, with the hammer in the cocked position.

Three spent casings were found in Mr Langford’s room away from the victim’s body, which was located in the living room.

Officers said they also found what appeared to be a suicide note from Holker.

When asked why the gun was cocked, Mr Langford told police he removed the spent casings and reloaded the gun because “he was going to kill himself”.

Mr Langford has been charged with first-degree felony murder, second-degree felony obstruction of justice and carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

