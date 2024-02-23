Man arrested in Longmont by FBI suspected of Denver, Boulder bank robberies

Feb. 23—A man has been arrested by the FBI on suspicion of a series of bank robberies in the Denver metro area.

Nicholas Alfonso Archuleta, 40, has been charged with four counts of bank robbery.

According to a U.S. Attorney's Office release, an indictment states that Archuleta is suspected of robbing three banks and attempting to rob a fourth between December 2023 and January 2024 in Thornton, Denver, Boulder and Greenwood Village.

The Boulder location was a Wells Fargo Bank at 1960 28th St.

According to an FBI crime alert, in every bank robbery, the suspect provided a demand note from a day planner or folder while verbally demanding money, then fled from the bank on foot.

Archuleta had his initial appearance in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter on Wednesday.

According to the release, the case is being investigated by FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, the Thornton Police Department, the Denver Police Department, the Boulder Police Department and the Greenwood Village Police Department.

The FBI last week executed two search warrants in Longmont connected to this investigation, one on Grandview Meadows Drive and another on Atwood Street.