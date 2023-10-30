Man arrested by Longmont police after reportedly carjacking patrol car

Oct. 30—A man was arrested Sunday and accused of carjacking multiple vehicles, including a Colorado State Patrol car.

Anthony McGregor is facing multiple counts of motor vehicle theft and other criminal charges, according to the release.

McGregor has not yet been booked into jail and a booking photo was not immediately available.

At 8:30 a.m. Sunday, CSP responded to the area of Weld County Road 26 and Weld County Road 1 after a stolen vehicle had been deactivated by OnStar, according to a release.

Officials said McGregor, who was reportedly armed, exited the vehicle and gained control of an unmarked CSP cruiser.

The stolen patrol car was then driven to Murphy's Express at U.S. 287 and Colo. 66. The patrol vehicle was pursued and partially disabled through tactical intervention by CSP officers, according to the release.

McGregor then reportedly carjacked a Chevy Cruze before traveling to Longmont. According to the release, officers lost sight of the Chevy near Second and Main streets in Longmont but later caught up with the suspect when a fourth victim called 911 and reported their Dodge Ram 1500 had been stolen.

The vehicle was then spotted on Colo. 7 near Lyons and McGregor was taken into custody by Longmont police.