Man arrested in Longmont on suspicion of possessing child pornography

Apr. 20—A man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of possessing child pornography.

Alexander Van Minnen, 38, was arrested in the 700 block of Shavano Street in Longmont. He will face a child sexual abuse material charge, a Class 4 felony, according to a news release from the Boulder County District Attorney's Office. He was booked at the Boulder County Jail. His bond was set at $20,000 with a $2,000 cash option.

The arrest came about after a probation officer with the 20th Judicial District reported to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which includes district attorney investigators, of Van Minnen possibly looking at child pornography. Investigators with the DA's Office then conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of Van Minnen.

Agencies assisting with this investigation include the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, District Attorney's Office, Boulder Police Department, Longmont Department of Public Safety and University of Colorado Boulder Police Department.

"Because of the serious and complex nature of these investigations, our office values our strong partnership with Colorado's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force," District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in the news release. "The interagency cooperation in this investigation led to the arrest and charges in this case."

The Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is a group of local and federal law enforcement agencies, as well as prosecutors located in and around the state of Colorado who are trained and dedicated to protecting children online by investigating and prosecuting crimes committed against children, facilitated by the internet, technology and computer usage. Colorado ICAC is a member of the National ICAC Task Force.

Law enforcement agencies are asking anyone who suspects that a child is being sexually exploited online to contact 911 or report it at missingkids.org or by calling 1-800-THE-LOST.