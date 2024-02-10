Man arrested after Longview SWAT narcotics search

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department announced that they made an arrest following a SWAT executed narcotics search warrant.

2 Lufkin massage parlors closed after sting operation leads to arrest of unidentified woman

According to the Longview PD, on Thursday, the Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement Unit (CODE) and Longview/Gregg County SWAT Team executed a narcotics search warrant in the 900 block of Beaumont Street.

Authorities said that during the search they located and seized a variety of narcotics including codeine, crack, ecstasy, hydrocodone, powder cocaine, Xanax and marijuana, they also arrested Andre Davis, 50 of Longview, and transported him to Gregg County Jail.

Andre Davis, 50 of Longview, courtesy of Gregg County Jail Records

According to the Gregg County Jail records, Davis was charged with six charges of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.