Man arrested looking for ‘party’ in Cobb County neighborhood, officials say

A man was arrested and jailed over the weekend for trespassing in a Cobb County neighborhood, police said.

On Oct. 1, Cobb County police responded to Atlanta Country Club Estates, off Paper Mill Road in East Cobb, where they arrested Mark Jason Stubblefield, 52, on one count of criminal trespass. A judge set his bond at $1,320. As of Monday night, he remained in jail.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“According to our neighbor’s daughters, this man had gone onto their property, touched them and kissed them prior to coming to our house,” explained a homeowner, who asked us not to identify him or his family.

Channel 2 contacted Cobb County police about the allegations, but a spokesperson told us the incident remains under investigation.

Neighbors said both victims are in their 20s.

Channel 2 searched several public databases, but it does not appear Stubblefield has any connection to his alleged victims or the subdivision.

The homeowner who called the police explained how he, his wife and their three children were at home when they heard a knock on their front door from a stranger dressed in a University of Georgia sweatshirt.

“When I opened the door, he asked where the party was,” he said. “I said, ‘This is the wrong house.’ He then said he was looking for a few names and I told them they don’t live here. He started acting very erratic and agitated. I told him to leave.”

TRENDING STORIES:

In security video recorded on a doorbell camera, the video, which did not record any sound, appears to show Stubblefield standing outside and at times, speaking to himself.

At one point, the video shows him smoking out of what appears to be a pipe. The video also shows the suspect drive off in his SUV, only to return minutes later.

Story continues

The homeowner says he called the police after the suspect refused to leave his property.

“I was armed and I let him know that if he entered my home, I was going to open fire on him,” he said.

“We had our kids locked upstairs in our bedroom,” he added.

Some neighbors recalled seeing the suspect roaming the neighborhood even before the bizarre encounter.

“It turns out that our mailman and other neighbors had seen this guy in our neighborhood earlier this week,” a neighbor told Channel 2. “They were on the verge of calling police, which just goes to show you that if you see something, you absolutely should say something.”

As Cobb County continues its investigation, Channel 2 has learned that Stubblefield is no stranger to law enforcement.

In April, Cherokee County investigators arrested Stubblefield after he was accused of being naked on a stranger’s porch. He was also accused of being in possession of drugs.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“The 911 caller said his wife was watching the home’s security video and noticed a male on the front porch that had previously been issued a criminal trespass warning,” the Cherokee County arresting deputy wrote in a warrant obtained by Channel 2.

Investigators say the video also showed Stubblefield touching himself while standing in front of the camera.

When asked why he was at the home, Stubblefield told authorities that he was there to see two men, but the homeowner told investigators that no one by those names lived at the address.

Channel 2 reached out to the attorney listed on court documents, but as of Monday night, no one has responded to our requests for comment.

IN OTHER NEWS: