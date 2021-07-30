Man arrested after Lowndes pursuit

Jul. 30—VALDOSTA — What started as a traffic stop turned into a pursuit Wednesday, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy tried to make a traffic stop at 9:50 a.m. on Old Clyattville Road on a vehicle that was following too closely and had a window-tint violation, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The vehicle sped off and the deputy pursued; at one point, the vehicle rammed the deputy's cruiser, the statement said.

The vehicle was abandoned on M.E. Thompson Boulevard and the driver fled on foot, but was apprehended on James P. Rogers Drive two hours later, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies searched the car and said they found marijuana and a gun that had been reported stolen, according to the statement.

Thomas McKinley Morehead, 20, of Thomasville is charged with possession of a stolen firearm, fleeing, aggravated assault against law enforcement officer and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, the sheriff's office statement said.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.