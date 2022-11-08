Man arrested in Madison County for 220 pounds of cocaine, worth $9 million

Sebastian Alapizco Flores, 25, from Mexicali, Mexico was arrested November 2nd at around 2 p.m. for possession of 220 pounds of cocaine, worth approximately $9 million.

Flores was driving an Arizona-registered U-Haul truck on Interstate 70 with the contraband.

Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped the truck for following too close to another vehicle.

A “drug-sniffing” K-9 unit alerted officers, which allowed for a probable cause search of the vehicle, a spokesperson informed in a press release.

The seized substance was sent to Ohio State Highway Patrol Crime Lab for testing.

Flores is incarcerated in Tri-County Jail and charged with a first-degree felony of cocaine possession.

He faces up to 11 years in prison and a possible fine of $20,000.



