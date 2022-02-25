Man arrested for mail theft

Feb. 24—A 26-year-old Yuba City man was arrested recently for allegedly being in possession of stolen property after being identified by witnesses as a person stealing mail from a U.S. Postal Service carrier van last week.

On Feb. 17, the Yuba City Police Department received a call regarding an adult male driving a red Chevy Trailblazer in the area of Butte Avenue and Lewis Avenue, Michelle Brazil with the Yuba City Police Department said in a release.

A male connected with the red Chevy Trailblazer, Alex Skaggs, 26, of Yuba City, was allegedly seen breaking the window of a parked U.S. Postal Service carrier van and stealing a tub of mail. Residents in the area provided police with a picture of the Chevy Trailblazer that was allegedly involved in the incident.

Brazil said Yuba City Police officers recognized the suspect vehicle and knew of a common location where it would park in the 700 block of Orange Street. The vehicle was found on Orange Street by officers.

During the investigation, Yuba City Police officers located about 10 people in a house in the 700 block of Orange Street. Five people inside that home were arrested for warrants that were issued for them, Brazil said. Additionally, Skaggs was found and arrested for being in possession of stolen property after officers searched the Chevy Trailblazer and located the stolen mail, Brazil said.

Witnesses allegedly identified Skaggs as the person who was stealing mail from the U.S. Postal Service vehicle. He was later booked into Sutter County Jail. As of press time Thursday, he was no longer listed as being at the jail. Police said the investigation is ongoing.