Man arrested after major firearms recovery in Glasgow

A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a major firearms recovery in Glasgow.

Police Scotland said officers found weapons and a quantity of ammunition at a property in Benview Street, Maryhill.

The force's Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit (OCCTU) conducted the search shortly before 13:00 on Friday.

A spokesperson said the suspect was due to appear before Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Det Ch Insp Steven Elliot said it was a "significant recovery".

He added: "We would continue to urge anyone with information or concerns about firearms activity in their area to contact Police Scotland."