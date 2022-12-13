Man Arrested For Making Terroristic Threats Against LGBTQ+ Community

Michael Nicewonder

A man in Nebraska has been arrested on charges of making terroristic threats against the LGBTQ+ community.

Michael Nicewonder, 34, allegedly made a bomb threat against Lincoln LGBTQ+ bar Das Haus in December 2021 and threatened two gay Pride events in Lincoln and Kearney in May of this year, the Lincoln Journal Star reports.

Police began investigating him this spring.

Using the pseudonym "Michael Lewis," Nicewonder ran a Facebook account from which authorities seized more than 2170 pages of records, according to court records.

After becoming aware of his communications, police began investigating Nicewonder in May. During their investigation, authorities swept the bar, looking for explosives, but they discovered none.

Nicewonder, a twice-convicted sex offender, appears to have a grievance with the local LGBTQ+ community.

The Journal Star reports that he had indicated that he was barred from going to Pride events and participating in a pageant at the bar because of his registration status.

"You have shunned away a man, a drag queen, from the community for being labeled as a sex offender," he allegedly wrote to the Kearney PFLAG chapter's Facebook account.

Nicewonder was convicted of sex crimes involving children in Nebraska in 2013 and 2020, the state's sex offender registry shows.

"I've been performing in drag since having this label," Nicewonder allegedly wrote on the Facebook page. "This doesn't change who I am as a person or entertainer. I've been the same person this whole time. Get real gay community. Grow up and learn to accept all people, including your own."

He also allegedly wrote on Facebook that if he were not permitted to rejoin the LGBTQ+ community locally, he would burn it down, the paper reports.

Nicewonder was arrested and booked into the Lancaster County jail on Sunday.