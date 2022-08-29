Man arrested in Malden after allegedly robbing woman, stabbing man

A man was arrested in Malden Monday afternoon after allegedly robbing a woman of her purse and stabbing a Samaritan that attempted to stop the act, a spokesperson from the Malden Police Department told Boston 25.

According to police, the woman was robbed off her purse near Summer and Rockland Avenue shortly before 2:00 p.m. and sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Upon arriving to the scene, officers learned that the suspect was detained by Samaritans at 20 Chelsea Street. According to police, one of the Good Samaritans was bitten by the alleged robber and stabbed in the leg with a buck knife. The Samaritan was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The purse was recovered at the scene on Chelsea Street and the woman was treated on the scene for her minor injuries.

The suspect in question, whose name has not been released, was charged with attempted murder and assault and battery.

