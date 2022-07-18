Man arrested in Manchester shooting over the weekend

Jul. 18—Manchester police made an arrest in what they called the "dangerous non-fatal shooting" that occurred in the area of Elm and Bridge streets Saturday night, one of two incidents involving gunfire this weekend.

Jean Carlos Medina Correa, 28, of Manchester, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, both of which are felonies, according to a news release.

Medina Correa is alleged to have shot a 25-year-old male from Manchester at about 8:25 p.m. on Saturday from his vehicle while driving, according to an affidavit.

Police said the victim continues to undergo medical treatment at a local hospital and is listed in serious, but stable condition.

Medina Correa is scheduled to be arraigned at Hillsborough County Superior Court on Monday.

In the second gunfire incident, just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, officers were trying to disperse a "large and unruly crowd" in the area of Elm and Lowell streets and break up several fights when gunfire erupted. Officers ran toward the sound of the gunfire and encountered numerous individuals fleeing the area.

No one was injured and no property was hit, according to a news release.

"According to initial reports, an occupant of a red sedan was firing rounds into the air while driving on Concord Street. This vehicle was last seen south on Elm Street," a news release reads.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.