Man arrested at Marion County rest area indicted on multiple felony charges

A man arrested on Jan. 28 following an incident at a Marion County rest area has been indicted on multiple felony charges, according to online court records.

The Marion County grand jury indicted Justin A. Hosey, age 31, Charlotte, North Carolina, on two counts of having a weapon under disability, a third-degree felony, and two counts of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, when it was convened on Feb. 1. He is being held at the Multi-County Correctional Center on $100,000 bond.

Hosey was arraigned on Jan. 31 in Marion Municipal Court and his case was then bound over to the Marion County Common Pleas Court. No hearing date has been set for him yet in common pleas court, according to online court records. Judge Matthew P. Frericks will preside over his case.

According to a press release, troopers from the Marion Post of the Highway Patrol said they arrested Hosey after receiving word that a man at the rest area along U.S. 23 in Richland Township was brandishing a firearm and appeared to be suffering from a mental crisis. Troopers arrived at the rest area at 1:23 p.m. Saturday and established a perimeter around the scene, closing the northbound lanes of U.S. 23.

After receiving information that Hosey was wanted on out-of-state warrants issued for his arrest, troopers closed the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 in the vicinity of the rest area and the Marion County Special Response Team surrounded Hosey's vehicle, taking him into custody without incident. No injuries were reported.

Officers determined that both the firearm in his possession and the 2007 Nissan Altima he was driving at the time of the incident on Jan. 28 had been stolen. The firearm was identified as a Savage Arms Rifle Model 64 (.22 LR).

According to online court records, Hosey was convicted of burglary and having weapons under disability on July 8, 2010, in Broome County, New York.

Email: ecarter@gannett.com | Twitter: @AndrewACCarter

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Man arrested at Marion Co. rest area indicted on multiple charges