Man arrested for Market district break-ins

Oct. 17—HIGH POINT — Police arrested a Greensboro man who is accused of breaking into vehicles in the High Point Market showroom district during the fall home furnishings trade show this week.

At 1:30 p.m. Monday, members of the High Point Police Department's Bike Team patrolling near Fred Alexander Place saw a parking lot attendant chasing a man. The attendant told police the man had been tampering with vehicles in one of the lots.

A Bike Team officer chased down the man and arrested him near N. Hamilton Street, according to police.

Christopher L. Knox, 36, was charged with two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle and one count each of felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer.

Officers also found that there were three orders for arrest for Knox on charges of wire fraud. No information about those charges was available.

Knox was in the Guilford County Jail on High Point with no bond allowed as of Tuesday afternoon.

The High Point Police Department's Bike Team is made up of about 20 officers who receive specialized training that includes drills to help them navigate crowds and high-traffic areas such as during the Market. The fall trade show concludes today.