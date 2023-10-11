Man arrested at Martinez Walmart, charged with stealing crab legs

A 61-year-old man was arrested at the Martinez Walmart after allegedly stealing a number of crab legs.

Just after 3 p.m. Thursday, Columbia County deputies responded to the Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway in Martinez for a shoplifting.

A loss prevention employee told deputies she witnessed a man attempting to steal $40 worth of crab legs, according to an incident report.

She said the man walked past the detectors on the home pharmacy side of the store, attempting to leave with the crab legs, according to the report. She confronted the man and called law enforcement.

While on scene, the man told deputies he was hungry and "wanted to eat well," according to the report. He was taken into custody and transported to the Columbia County Detention Center.

The man is charged with misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, according to jail records.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Man accused of stealing crab legs from Martinez Walmart