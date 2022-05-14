Man arrested after mass shooting in Buffalo, police say

Multiple people were shot and the shooter is in custody after a shooting at a supermarket Saturday in Buffalo, New York, police said.

BREAKING: BPD on scene of a mass shooting at the Tops in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue. Police say multiple people have been struck by gunfire. The shooter is in custody. Motorists and residents are urged to avoid the area.

— Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) May 14, 2022

The shooting at the Tops Friendly Market was confirmed shortly before 3 p.m. by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, who said police were on the scene. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is from Buffalo, said the state had offered assistance to local officials and asked people to stay away from the area.

No information was immediately available on the number of victims or their injuries.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

