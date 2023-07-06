Man arrested in mass shooting at Wichita nightclub released without charges

The 31-year-old Missouri man arrested in the July 2 mass shooting at City Nightz in Old Town is not being charged, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said Thursday.

Brandon Young of Florissant, Missouri, will be released from Sedgwick County Jail this afternoon, Bennett said in a news release.

“Video surveillance from inside the club was analyzed over the past several days,” Bennett said. “Based upon this detailed analysis, Mr. Young appears to have fired a weapon in response to shots fired by two different gunmen within the bar. Based upon the current status of the evidence, Mr. Young appears to have acted in self-defense/ defense of a third party.”

Bennett said charges could be filed later “if additional facts are uncovered and re-presented by the investigator.”

Police said nine people were shot and two injured from being trampled while fleeing. Police were called just before 1 a.m. to the club on Washington between First and Second.

Police have not mentioned any motive in the shooting.

Police had previously said Young was a security guard in part of popular rapper Mozzy’s entourage. Chief Joseph Sullivan, who is having the club’s entertainment and liquor license suspended for 30 days starting Saturday, said the club didn’t wand Mozzy or his entourage.

The nine shooting victims ranged from single to multiple gunshot wounds and from minor to critical but non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims include seven men, ages 22 to 34, and two women, ages 22 and 24. Police have said they think at least four guns were used during the incident and four guns were found. Police would not say where the guns were found.