Man arrested after masturbating in front of patrons at a Starbucks in Miami Beach, cops say

A man is behind bars after deciding to pleasure himself in front of customers late last week at a Starbucks in Miami Beach, authorities say.

Blake Reign, 27, of Miami was arrested and charged Friday with lewd behavior in addition to disorderly conduct and resisting arrest without violence, court records show. He remained in jail as of Sunday night.

Around 9:30 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a Starbucks located at 2912 Collins Avenue after receiving a call about a “lewd and lascivious subject,” according to an arrest report from the Miami Beach Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers said multiple witnesses told them that a man — later identified as Reign — was masturbating in front of patrons inside the coffee shop as well as near the store’s outside seating area.

After witnesses gave a description of the man, the report says, officers saw him walking southbound on Collins Avenue and told Reign to stop. Instead, he continued running away and the officers gave chase, cops said.

According to the report, cops eventually tracked down and put handcuffs on Reign — but only after shooting him seven times with dart firing stun guns, punching him in the back, using a baton and getting help from a third officer.

The officers fired their stun guns “to prevent the suspect from standing up and running away,” the report notes.

Reign was transported to Mount Sinai Medical Center before later being sent to jail, police said.

His next court hearing is slated for Tuesday, court records show.