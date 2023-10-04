Man arrested in Mattawa shooting

Oct. 3—MATTAWA — A 33-year-old man was arrested and booked on suspicion of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon following a shooting on Boundary Road in Mattawa the morning of Sept. 25.

Alberto Rivera Garcia was arrested after the victim provided a name and clothing description of a suspect, according to a press release from Mattawa Police Chief Robert Salinas.

The victim came to Mattawa City Hall at about 11:30 a.m. Monday suffering from a gunshot wound, Salinas wrote. The victim said the shooting had occurred in the parking lot of an apartment complex on South Boundary Road.

"The victim was transported to a hospital and received treatment for the gunshot," Salinas wrote.

He expressed appreciation to the Royal City Police Department and the Grant County Sheriff's Office for their assistance with the case.