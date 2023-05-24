Man arrested in May 15 shooting that killed 1, injured 2 near Clifton hotel, police say

A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a man near a Clifton hotel earlier this month, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police identified the suspect as 35-year-old Demarco Smith, 35, saying he was arrested on an open murder warrant.

Officers responded around 10:40 p.m. on May 15 for a report of a person shot in the 3300 block of Central Parkway, near the Budget Host hotel, police said in a news release.

A 34-year-old man, whose identity hasn't been released, was taken by Cincinnati Fire Department personnel to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said the victim’s name isn’t being released due to Marsy’s Law, a victims' rights law that went into effect in Ohio in April.

Police said two other shooting victims connected with the incident arrived at local hospitals via personal vehicles a short time later. Both of those victims survived.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man arrested in May 15 fatal triple shooting in Clifton, police say