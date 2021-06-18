Man arrested in May 2019 homicide

Jun. 18—HIGH POINT — A High Point man was arrested in Louisiana this week in connection with a local homicide that happened more than two years ago.

Johnny Demarcus Sewell, 26, of High Point was arrested Wednesday by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Sewell in Alexandria, Louisiana. Details about the arrest weren't available Thursday afternoon.

He is charged in the May 23, 2019, death of Cameron N. Owens, 23, of Greensboro, who was shot about 2 a.m. in a car in the parking lot of a small apartment complex along Druid Street in High Point. People reported multiple gunshots and people running through the neighborhood.

Sewell left the area after the shooting, police say.

Police previously arrested three women and one man, all of High Point, in the homicide: Mariuis D. Howze Jr., 23; Justice S. McLaurin, 26; Iyanna M. Brown, 26; and Carrie V. Graves, 27.