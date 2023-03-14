Man arrested at MCO for child molestation, Osceola deputies say

A 40-year-old man was arrested at Orlando International Airport on Tuesday after he was accused of molesting a child, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Aaron Meehan, who an agency spokesperson said works as a children’s respiratory therapist in Alaska, faces two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct on a minor after a victim said she had been molested by him since she was 12, a press release said.

No other details have been released and no court records were available.

Meehan is at the Osceola County Jail without bond.

