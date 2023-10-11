Man arrested in Melbourne child molestation case was fresh out of jail, records show

A Palm Beach County man suspected of molesting a child in Melbourne last month was let out of jail for violating probation on a prior child sexual assault conviction just days before the alleged incident, court and jail records show.

Douglas Louis Ryan, 33, of Pahokee, was arrested Tuesday in Palm Beach County. He was being held Wednesday without bond and awaiting transfer back for Brevard on one count of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim under 12.

Melbourne police responded Sep. 27 to an address in the 500 block of Footbridge Drive, in the Meadows Mobile Home Park off North John Rhodes Boulevard, regarding a complaint that a 10-year-old child had been molested the previous day, according to a police press release.

"Detectives worked quickly with partners at the Florida Department of Children & Families/Child Advocacy Center, and ultimately were able to develop probable cause" for Ryan's arrest, the release said.

Melbourne police spokesman Sgt. Ben Slover declined to comment further on the case Wednesday. Ryan did not have an attorney on file with the court system as of Wednesday afternoon.

Court records show Ryan had been released from the Brevard County jail on Sep. 17, less than 10 days before the alleged incident. He was jailed in December after violating probation on a 2011 conviction for lewd and lascivious battery on a victim under 16 in Palm Bay, records show.

Police say Ryan had a long history of breaking his probation in the case, violating the terms of his release at least seven times since his conviction. He ultimately served five years of an 8-year sentence for the crime, and was released from state prison in 2021.

If convicted on the most recent charge, Ryan faces life in prison.

Eric Rogers is watchdog reporter with FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Rogers at 321-242-3717 or esrogers@floridatoday.com. Follow him on X: @EricRogersFT.

