Man arrested in Mentor after caller reports woman screaming for help from car

Feb. 12—On Feb. 3, Mentor Police received a call for a female passenger in a black sedan attempting to get out and screaming for help.

The caller lost the vehicle before police could arrive on the scene, according to a memo to to Mentor City Council.

With the assistance of FLOCK cameras, officers located the vehicle at the Extended Stay of America on Emerald Court.

After locating the parties inside the hotel and investigating the incident, officers arrested 44-year-old Richard Bywater for illegal conveyance of drugs into a jail, a third-degree felony; possession of Schedule I or II drugs, a fourth-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; and unlawful restraint, a third-degree misdemeanor.