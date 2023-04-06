Man arrested in Mesa BoSa Donuts shooting that left woman paralyzed

A Mesa Police Department badge is seen here.

Police on Wednesday arrested a man they say admitted to an early Sunday morning shooting at a BoSa Donuts in Mesa that injured two people, including paralyzing an employee.

According to police, Donald David Williams, 30, of Mesa, is facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder, a class 2 felony; two counts of aggravated assault causing serious physical injury, a class 3 felony; two counts of aggravated assault using a deadly weapon, a class 3 felony; four counts of endangerment, a class 6 felony; and one count of tampering with evidence, a class 6 felony.Around 3:15 a.m. Sunday, officers received a call of a shooting at the BoSa Donuts on North Dobson Road near West Rio Salado Parkway, police said.The caller, a DoorDash customer, said a man, later identified as Williams, entered the shop and began arguing with him and employees, according to police. Williams asked for a ride to Scottsdale and was told no one could help him as they were working, according to charging documents.

The customer backed away from Williams, who then pulled out a handgun and shot a female employee, according to police. He also fired at two other workers but missed, police said. Court documents state the two employees Williams shot at are the shop's owners.

The DoorDash customer went outside and into his car in an attempt to leave, but Williams followed them and shot seven to eight rounds at their vehicle, according to police and charging documents. Williams then ran off, headed westbound, police said.

The two who were shot were taken to a hospital. The unidentified DoorDash customer has since been released while the employee remains hospitalized, police said.

Court documents reveal the employee was left paralyzed from the neck down and needs assistance with breathing and eating as a result of a spinal cord injury. The DoorDash employee was shot in the arm, leg and abdomen, court documents detail.

On Wednesday, after authorities released photos of the shooter, Williams was identified as the suspected assailant through a photo lineup and taken into custody around 12:45 p.m. without incident, according to police and charging documents.

Williams, according to police, admitted to being the shooter. During police interrogation, according to court documents, Williams said he armed himself with his Springfield Hellcat 9mm handgun to retaliate against an unknown man who he claimed groped him inside a vehicle shortly before arriving at the donut shop.

Williams said he had been to the shop twice and felt disrespected and angry upon being denied a ride both times, according to court documents. Williams said he shot at the victims to injure them and that he thought he had killed them until learning via news reports that they survived, charging documents detail.

Detectives are working to locate and recover the weapon that Williams took to the nearby Riverview Park lake to dispose of following the shooting, police added.

Charging documents state Williams should not be released as his "random act of gun violence" is "a substantial risk to the general public."

According to court documents, Williams evaded arrest by trying to change his physical appearance.

Williams was previously convicted of a DUI and reckless driving, according to court documents. Williams lives with his mother and is employed by a company listed as Allied Security, court documents mention.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Mesa police arrest man in Mesa BoSa Donuts shooting