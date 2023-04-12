Man arrested on meth trafficking charge

Apr. 12—CATLETTSBURG — A Grayson man was charged with meth trafficking Wednesday following a traffic stop performed by Kentucky State Police on Interstate 64.

Gaylord Stone, 59, was charged with first-offense meth trafficking, first-offense DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and other traffic offenses.

According to state police, a state trooper pulled over Stone after noticing multiple traffic infractions. While speaking with Stone, the trooper noticed he appeared to be under the influence, according to KSP.

The trooper searched his car, turning up a bag of meth and a glass pipe, KSP said.

Stone is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center.