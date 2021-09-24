Man arrested in Miami mass shooting that left 3 dead and 20 injured

Police have made an arrest in connection with a mass shooting outside a Miami banquet hall that left three people dead and 20 others injured earlier this year.

Davonte Barnes, 22, of Miami Gardens, was booked late Thursday on three counts of first-degree murder and 20 counts of attempted murder, according to Miami-Dade County Jail records. He is currently being held without bond.

Barnes, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday, is the first suspect to be arrested in connection with the May 30 shooting.

That morning, three people got out of an SUV and "began shooting indiscriminately into the crowd" outside a "scheduled event" taking place at the El Mula Banquet Hall on 186th Street, in the Hialeah area west of Miami Gardens, Miami-Dade police said.

Security video released by authorities showed the trio, who appear to be carrying guns, getting out of a white SUV and walking out of the frame. The people can be seen running back to the vehicle shortly afterward before driving away.

The three slain victims were identified by authorities and family members as Shaniqua Peterson, 32; Desmond Owens, 26; and Clayton Dillard III, 26.

Authorities offered a $30,000 reward for information leading to the shooters' arrests, with an additional $100,000 for their convictions. The $100,000 was donated by businessman and TV personality Marcus Lemonis, who has a reality show on CNBC.

In June, inspectors declared the banquet hall an unsafe structure after they found evidence of electrical work that was done without appropriate permits and violations of the facility's certificate of use to operate as a banquet hall.

The shooting was one of multiple incidents during a deadly Memorial Day weekend in South Florida.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava launched "new efforts to step up enforcement and protection" following the wave of gun violence.

Some of those efforts included the deployment of joint police and code enforcement special units "to expand monitoring and enforcement of potential illegal activity in commercial locations that foster environments of lawlessness and violence."